COVID-19 testing site to open at Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim

The testing site, located in Manheim, is expected to remain open through the end of February.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is opening a COVID-19 testing site at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center.

According to a press release, the health network says the site is opening due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and will be available for anyone age 3-and-older.

The testing site will be located at 101 Champ Blvd. in Manheim and will run from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Fri., Jan. 14, the release states.

Lancaster General Health says that the site is expected to remain open through the end of February.

Appointments are required, and beginning Thurs., Jan. 13, appointments can be scheduled through the MyLGHealth app or by calling LG Health Centralized Scheduling at 717-544-5941.

It is noted that the site will provide symptomatic testing only, and a physician order will not be issued.

For patients with health insurance, LG Health will bill the patient's insurance company, and final out-of-pocket cost will vary based on the specifics on a person's insurance coverage, coinsurance, copays or deductibles.

According to the release, LG Health will assess the situation for those without insurance, and patients may be eligible for assistance with the cost of COVID-19.

The testing site will be closed on the following dates:

Jan. 17

Feb. 14

Feb. 18

Feb. 21