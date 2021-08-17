Health care workers worried over rising COVID-19 cases, increased hospitalizations & staffing shortages

Rising hospitalizations are once again cause staffing concerns at hospitals. For patients, the average stay can cost between $38,221 and $73,300.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The pressure is building on healthcare workers as rising COVID-19 cases nationwide are once again bringing more patients into the doors of doctors offices and hospitals across the area.

On Tuesday, there were 1,196 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, the state reported 316 patients in intensive care.

Franklin, Perry, Adams, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Dauphin, and Cumberland county all fell within the 'high' category of COVID-19 transmission rates Tuesday, according to the CDC.

On Tuesday, 2,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,253,992.

"The number one concern we've heard from hospitals is of course in regard to staffing and part of it is also fatigue," said PA's Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam. She said the state is focused on getting people vaccinated to avoid the risk of hospitalization as more people head back indoors this fall and to school.