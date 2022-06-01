Pennsylvania seeks more hospital beds, staff in COVID-19 surge

The Wolf administration said it will continue to send "strike teams" to hospitals in need, but there is no clear timeline on when facilities will get that help.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has begun working to boost the number of hospital beds and organize “strike teams” of extra workers for hospitals and nursing homes struggling with surging COVID-19-related caseloads and staffing shortages.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday that the plans involve adding hospital beds within regions for 60 days to absorb patients. Medical support staff are to include physicians, respiratory therapists and registered nurses, while others will be sent directly to hospitals in need.