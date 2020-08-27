How COVID-19 changed our eating habits

A new study shows that since March, there has been a shift from people wanting healthier options to fast food.

YORK, Pa. — COVID-19 has changed many aspects of our daily lives, from how we work and play to how we dine. A new report shows the pandemic has also altered the food we fuel our bodies with.

We don’t shake hands, we avoid crowded spaces, and now experts say the pandemic has really taken a toll on what we feed ourselves. According to a new study from TOP Data, Prior to COVID-19, traditional fast food places were losing business to healthier options like farm-to-table or gluten free. However, experts say because of social distancing and many places being closed because of mandates, drive-thrus and carhops are once again quite popular.

So what have Pennsylvanians been eating the most? McDonald's!

That’s right, the golden arches have seen a lot of us from the keystone state since COVID-19 began in March. Wendy’s came in 2nd most popular, followed by Chick-Fil-A, Burger King and Subway.

As for the country’s overall favorite? Sonic, which some say is because it offers more of a hybrid option for people wanting to get out to eat.