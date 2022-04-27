York County sees rise in COVID-19 cases

Dr. Eugene Curley with WellSpan Health says the rise in cases is due to several factors, including the decline in vaccination rates over the last few months.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — COVID-19 cases have been slowly rising in York County since last month, with numbers going up as high as 70% compared to the previous couple of weeks.

Experts say the rise in cases is not only a trend here in Pennsylvania, but all across the country.

According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 103 cases were reported last weekend.

York County now has a new seven-day average of 43.1 cases, which has doubled since the beginning of the month.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the state have decreased and remained steady over the past month, but experts with WellSpan say those numbers may change since reported cases tend to spike first.

Dr. Eugene Curley with WellSpan Health says the rise in cases is due to several factors, including the decline in vaccination rates over the last few months. He also says we may not even be seeing all case counts, due to more people using at-home tests.

"You have to remember that home testing is not counted towards a state/national number," he said. "So, the rise we're seeing right now is probably an understatement of the amount of circulating virus that there is in our communities."

Dr. Curley also added that the lack of current COVID-19 safety mitigations may also be a factor in the rise of cases.

