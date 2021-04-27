Can the COVID-19 vaccine affect my period? | Health Smart

Some women have reported changes to their menstrual cycle after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

YORK, Pa. — A possible new side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine has a lot of people talking.

From more cramping, heavier bleeding, and other irregularities, women have been taking to social media to voice their concerns about their time of the month after getting their shot.F OX43 talked with a WellSpan OBGYN to find out what's going on.

"Stress can impact the menstrual cycle, having anesthesia or having certain procedures can affect the menstrual cycle, even certain medications can," Dr. Lauren Smith-Leed with Wellspan said. That's why she said it's not unheard of that the COVID-19 shot could cause a change in a woman's menstrual cycle.

Some health experts question the link between the two. Research, though, tells us that the COVID-19 vaccine can in fact put stress on the body while teaching your immune system to fight the virus. Dr. Smith-Leed said any time you put stress on the body, there are other changes that can occur.

The good news?

"Usually the changes are temporary and when we get back to our status quo things get better on their own," she said. "Even the people who seem to think they've noticed a difference note that it's been a very temporary, very transitory thing, lasting maybe one cycle."

No matter what, she said don't let the potential for side effects be a reason to stop you from getting the vaccine.

"If you're already through menopause, aren't getting periods anymore and you got a COVID-19 vaccine and had some type of bleeding, that would be one scenario where I would say that's not normal and you should call your doctor," she said.