COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster.
FILE - This Wednesday, March 31, 2021 file photo shows empty vials of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination site in Uniondale, N.Y. On Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are slated to discuss who should get extra doses of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines — and the bigger question of getting a different brand for the booster than people's original vaccination. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials say millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different vaccine for that next shot. 

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients should qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose. 

The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized such an expansion of the nation’s booster campaign on Wednesday, and it was also endorsed Thursday by a CDC advisory panel.

