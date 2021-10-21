COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster.

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials say millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different vaccine for that next shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients should qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose.