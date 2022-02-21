Penn Medicine LG Health to close COVID-19 community testing site on Feb. 25

The closure of the site, located at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center off Route 283, will occur Friday at 5 p.m., LG Health officials said.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health issued a public reminder Monday that its Community Testing Site, located at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, will close as previously planned on Friday.

The site, located at 101 Champ Boulevard, will operate normally until its closing date. COVID-19 testing will continue this week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, LG Health officials said.

Both symptomatic and asymptomatic people can bet tested for COVID-19 exposure, travel, and return to work/school, all without physician orders, according to LG Health.

Pre-procedure testing is not available at this site. Testing is available for people age 3 and older.

“The COVID-19 Community Testing site is another example of how our community collaborates in time of need,” said Alice Yoder, LG Health Executive Director, Community Health. “The site is part of LG Health’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public access to COVID-19 testing and treatment for people who might be experiencing barriers to accessing testing services.”

COVID-19 testing at the site costs $57.24, LG Health officials said. For patients with health insurance, LG Health will bill the patient’s insurance company. A patient’s final out-of-pocket cost will vary based on the specifics of their insurance coverage, coinsurance, copays or deductibles.

For patients without health insurance, LG Health will assess the situation. Patients may be eligible for assistance with the cost of COVID-19 testing.

Appointments this week are recommended, but are not required. To expedite your visit, schedule in advance through the MyLGHealth app or by calling LG Health at 717-588-1515.