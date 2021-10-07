COVID-19 is the #1 cop killer in the nation, according to reports

The Officer Down Memorial Page lists COVID-19 as the No. 1 killer of police. The FOP is tracking hundreds of officer deaths.

COVID-19 is the No. 1 killer of law enforcement officers in 2020 and 2021, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The National Fraternal Order of Police lists the total number of in the line of duty COVID-19 deaths as of October 11, 2021 as 724.

The same FOP report claims 18 of those deaths occurred in Pennsylvania.

The FOP called COVID-19 a "public safety crisis."

Read the FOP report here.

Read the FOP's stance on vaccinations.

View the FOP's coronavirus website.

It said the FOP "knew at the beginning of the pandemic that law enforcement officers on the front lines combating this pandemic—more than 90% of whom will be responding from local and State agencies—would be increasingly vulnerable to contracting the virus. COVID-19 makes no distinction between age, race or gender. As we had feared, the virus has claimed the lives of many, and now includes a growing number of law enforcement officers."