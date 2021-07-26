COVID-19 cases continue to rise among unvaccinated people, health officials urge vaccination

COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania have nearly doubled since the mask mandate was lifted on June 28.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania have been on a steady incline since the end of the June, when the mask mandate was lifted statewide; this past week, daily cases across the Commonwealth went above 500.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) last released daily case counts for July 24, with 398 new COVID-19 cases. While that may not seem like much, consider at the peak of the pandemic in December, Pennsylvania recorded more than 10,000 new cases in one day, case rates have doubled since about a month ago. On June 24, daily cases were at 196.

As cases have since risen, health officials are now calling this "the pandemic of the unvaccinated."

"Those people that receive the shot are very well protected," Dr. Mark Goedecker of WellSpan Health said. "You might get COVID. There is that chance. But, you are not going to get hospitalized because of it. You're not going to end up on a ventilator and you're not going to die from this. Those are the things that we really want to prevent."