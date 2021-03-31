First day of four-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic wraps up in Dauphin County

The clinic, hosted by Capitol Blue Cross and Rite Aid, is expected to provide appointment-only vaccinations to about 1,000 people through Saturday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The first day of a four-day, appointment-only COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by Capitol Blue Cross and Rite Aid wrapped up Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The clinic is being held through Saturday at the Capitol Blue Cross Tecport offices at 3815 Tecport Drive in Harrisburg.

Volunteers from Capitol Blue Cross are teaming with pharmacists from Rite Aid to provide shots for roughly 1,000 people over the course of the four-day clinic, which is open to the public by appointment only.

The clinic is part of an ongoing series hosted by Capital BlueCross and Rite Aid, which already have administered thousands of vaccines in the past six weeks, with more clinics planned through the spring.