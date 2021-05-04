COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available for Phase 1A, 1B candidates at Lebanon County Community Vaccination Center

Those eligible for vaccination must schedule an appointment, the county said. Walk-ins are not available.

Lebanon County communications said Monday that COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available for those in Phase 1A or 1B of the state's rollout plan.

Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment at the Lebanon County Community Vaccination Center by going here.

Walk-in appointments are not available at this time, the county said.

In addition to those in Phase 1A, anyone eligible under the Phase 1B criteria may begin receiving vaccines this week.

Phase 1B includes:

People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities, and persons receiving home and community-based services

First responders

Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A

Food and agricultural workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Education workers

Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship

Public transit workers

Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs

Over 4,000 new appointments for 1A and 1B were made available for the week of April 5th, the county said. Beginning on April 12, those eligible under Phase 1C criteria may also get an appointment.

All information on phase criteria and scheduling can be found at www.lcdes.org.

Those without internet access may call the telephone numbers of the two providers located at the CVC as follows: