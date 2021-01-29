Johns Hopkins experts discuss covid-19 vaccination delays, demand and supply

Health experts believe federal and state officials need a plan to better track the administration of vaccines.

The nationwide covid-19 vaccine rollout continues to experience delays.

The Biden Administration will face some challenges when dealing with states and vaccine distribution.

Experts with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health hosted a COVID-19 media briefing featuring experts who discussed those challenges.

Demand & Supply

There's no doubt demand for the covid-19 vaccine is outpacing its availability.

Dr. Chris Beyrer, professor of Public Health and Human Rights, believes the U.S. will not have enough vaccines for every adult who wants one until at least July.

"We are in a period of vaccine scarcity where there's more demand than there is a vaccine, and we're going to be for many months," added Dr. Beyrer.

However, more doses could soon begin to ship out.

According to Dr. Beyrer, at least three more vaccines are in late-stage clinical trials, and the outcomes are highly encouraging.

Rollout Delays

The Biden Administration came into office stepping into a vaccine rollout effort already underway.

The former Trump administration laid out that effort, which tasked states with creating their distribution plans.

The CDC also made recommendations about prioritizing the use of vaccines.

Many states adopted distribution phases prioritizing the inoculation of healthcare workers and people at high risk.

However, a lot of states chose not to do that.

Then, delays emerged.

Dr. Beyrer believes that to be the reason why it will be challenging for the new administration to begin moving into a national plan.

"Vaccines sitting in freezers do not save lives," said Dr. Beyrer, "Immunization programs save lives."

Waste of Doses

Dr. Beyrer believes reports of vaccines going unused to be concerning.

To get more people vaccinated, he believes there needs to be a national tracking system to avoid dose waste.

"They're too precious to waste," said Dr. Beyrer, "We really need to invest in a national tracking system, so we will know how the vaccines are being used."

Fair Vaccine Allocation

Health experts believe more analysis is needed on the impacts of vaccination, especially among different demographic groups.

Additional data can ensure vaccination plans also target groups disproportionately affected by the virus.

Dr. Monica Schoch-Spana, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, explains such additional data should have a higher focus on ethnic and racial minorities.

She says it will add a layer of transparency when it comes to fair vaccine distribution.