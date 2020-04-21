COVID-19 Tracker: Use ZIP Codes to track coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania

The new interactive map aims to show how many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in every ZIP code across the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released a new interactive map showing how many people have tested positive for COVID-19 in every PA ZIP code.

Areas shaded in a darker blue are where more positive cases have been reported.

The map also shows how many people have tested negative.

These numbers are updated daily after being verified by the Department of Health.

The move comes after several other states released their own maps identifying case by ZIP code.