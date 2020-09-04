COVID-19 testing sites in Lancaster closed due to high winds

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said the sites will re-open at 9 a.m. Friday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two COVID-19 testing sites in Lancaster were closed Thursday due to high winds and thunderstorms in the area, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said.

The sites, located at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences and at Clipper Magazine Stadium, were closed at noon due to approaching thunderstorms, spokesperson Mary Ann Eckard said.

The sites will re-open Friday at 9 a.m.