COVID-19 testing sites open this week in Juniata, Mifflin counties

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test, the Department of Health said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Monday that new free COVID-19 testing sites will soon be operational in multiple counties across the commonwealth, including one in Juniata County.

The site, made possible through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, joins operational sites in Berks, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Crawford, Mifflin and Pike counties, the department said in a press release.

“The Wolf Administration remains committed to protecting Pennsylvanians and providing the resources necessary to keep them and their loved ones safe,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We know that testing gives us a tool to do that, and thanks to our partnership with AMI we are able [to be] expanding that effort."

“We encourage anyone who feels they need or wants a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them," Klinepeter continued. "This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms."

These testing resources are designed to rotate to different locations as needed.

Testing will be available in Juniata County from Tuesday, Jan. 25, through Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Juniata County CBTS, Cedar Grove BIC Church on 287 Deerville Road in Mifflintown. The site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

In Mifflin County, testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy at 1150 Riverside Drive in Lewistown.

In addition, Pennsylvanians can find more than 960 testing sites on the locator map here.

Counties in need of a COVID-19 testing site should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health to discuss the possibility of setting up a pop-up testing site.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day at most AMI testing sites. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.