COVID-19 stressing you out? Try this

If the COVID-19 pandemic has you feeling a bit stressed, it's time to grab the crayons.

Plenty of websites and companies are offering free coloring books to help you relax.

No, they're not just for kids, it's a stress relief for adults too!

You can spend hours filling in the lines of all sorts of different patterns or motivational quotes.

You don't need to go out and venture through stores to get some pages to color.

Websites have them available for a download online - for free!

There are even apps you can download to and color through your iPad or smartphone.

Studies have shown that coloring can improve your mood, make you more mindful, and reduce your mental health stress.