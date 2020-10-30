Pennsylvania Secretary of State says COVID-19 precautions will be in place at the polls

Kathy Boockvar today assured Pennsylvanians that rigorous precautions will be taken at polling places on Nov. 3 to keep voters, poll workers and officials safe.

The November 3 General Election will come amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many things have changed this year, and there are some changes in how you can vote, traditional voting at the polls will only experience the change of COVID-19 precautions in place.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar today assured Pennsylvanians that rigorous precautions will be taken at polling places on Nov. 3 to keep voters, poll workers and election officials safe.

“We want voters to feel safe going to the polls on election day to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” Secretary Boockvar said. “In addition to all the precautions that counties are taking, voters should follow common-sense measures, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing at the polls.”

While no voter will be denied their right to vote for not wearing a mask, Secretary Boockvar urged all voters to wear a mask for their own safety and to protect other voters and the poll workers who will be spending all day at the polls so their neighbors can cast their ballots.

The Department of State, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), is providing counties with masks, hand sanitizer, sneeze guards, marking tape for social distancing and other supplies for polling places.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Voters can find their polling place and more information on voting at the polls on the department’s voting website votesPA.com.