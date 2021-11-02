COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program to distribute $145 million in relief grants

The program will distribute $145 million in funding to support businesses in the hospitality sector that have been hurt by the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program opened for applications on Feb. 10. The program will distribute $145 million in funding to support businesses in the hospitality sector that have been hurt by the pandemic.

Funding will be allocated in block grants to each county by Feb. 28.

Counties will then distribute the grants via certified economic development corporations (CEDO) or community development financial institutions (CDFI).

The funds come as many hospitality businesses—such as hotels, restaurants and bars—continue to struggle amid the pandemic.

“We’ve heard more and more from these businesses that they’re the ones that need help the most, that have really been hurt by this pandemic,” said Dennis Davin, Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Grants will be awarded in $5,000 increments, up to $50,000.

The final deadline to apply for a grant is March 15.

A business is eligible if:

It has a North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) designation within the Accommodation subsector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) and where accommodations, food or drink is served to or provided for the public, with or without charge.

It has fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees.

It has a maximum tangible net worth of not more than $15 million.

It was in operation on February 15, 2020 and remains in operation and does not intend to permanently cease operations within one year of the date of application.

COVID-19 has had an adverse economic impact on the eligible applicant which makes the grant request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the eligible applicant.

Priority will be given to applicants that: