Coronavirus Q&A: We answered your questions about COVID-19

We asked you about some of your questions and concerns about COVID-19. Here are the answers to some of your questions.

1. How long is the Coronavirus pandemic expected to last?

The answer to that, unfortunately, is not clear. It depends on way too many factors about how many individuals properly practice social distancing, what other practices prove to work in individual states and more. The Trump administration currently claims to be prepared for the pandemic to last up to 18-months. Here is the full 103-page report from the Trump administration and the Department of Health and Human Services regarding COVID-19 as of March 13, obtained by the New York Times.

However, scientists say they simply are not sure how long the pandemic could last. In an interview with the Associated Press, Columbia University researcher Stephen Morse said,

“In many ways, this situation is unprecedented – we’re trying to take some actions to curb the spread and timing of this pandemic," Morse said.

"Yes, there have been past disease outbreaks that scientists can draw some lessons from but, in those cases, the disease was largely allowed to run its course. “So those models don’t precisely apply,” Morse said.

Simply put, there are still a lot of timelines up for debate. Stay tuned for the latest.

2. Could schools be closed for up to 8 weeks?

In terms of colleges and universities, numerous institutions in our area and across the country have canceled in-person courses and adapted them to online for the rest of the semester. They’ve canceled graduations and other events as well.

For high schools, this remains unclear and will depend on the direction from Governor Wolf and the Department of Health. This is a rapidly developing situation and something the state government continues to monitor. Currently, schools are scheduled to be closed through next week. You can find more information about the coronavirus on our website and with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

3. Is the mortality rate for influenza worse than COVID-19?

No. If COVID-19 symptoms worsen to full-blown pneumonia, the mortality rate for COVID-19 is currently around 3.4%, according to the World Health Organization. The mortality rate for Influenza is around 1%. However, due to the expectation of cases of COVID-19 going unreported with community spread, this could affect the overall numbers regarding the mortality rate.

4. Is Type-A blood more susceptible to COVID-19? Is Type-O more resistant?

One study published out of China suggests that, out of patients from three hospitals in Wuhan, Type-A blood was more susceptible to the virus and Type-O was more resistant. However, this could be misleading. Both blood types are some of the most common in the world.

According to the study and the breakdown by FOX News, part of the study examined 206 patients who died from the virus. 85 had Type A blood. 52 had Type O. Here is a link to the full report.

Overall, while Type A could eventually prove more susceptible, those with that blood type should not panic, according to one of the researchers in the study. Wash your hands. Stay home. Follow guidelines issued by local and federal authorities.

5. Are there risks of further complications if you take anti-inflammatories, like ibuprofen, from COVID-19?

This is one of the newest theories originally mentioned by French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Twitter, suggesting anecdotal evidence of the drug worsening the effects of COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) spokeperson Christian Lindmeier subsequently said they were investigating, and that individuals concerned about ibuprofen could take paracetamol (known as acetaminophen in the United States). However, the WHO officially tweeted out that “Based on currently available information, WHO does not recommend against the use of ibuprofen.”

Furthermore, “WHO is not aware of published clinical or population-based data on this topic. Bottom line, there’s no official data. But, if you’re concerned, you can take acetaminophen if you have no previous medical history against it. If you’re currently regularly taking ibuprofen as prescribed, call your doctor if you have concerns.

6. Are you more at risk of dying if you’re 50 years old or older?

According to the CDC, 80% of the deaths due to the Coronavirus as of March 18th occurred in those ages 65 and older. There’s a natural higher risk of death amongst older Americans, because their immune systems are not as well-equipped to deal with any virus or infection and older Americans also have a higher likelihood of having a complicating pre-existing condition. The same can be said with those of any age with respiratory issues. However, new data from the Centers for Disease Control state that nearly 40% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 have been between the ages of 20-54 years old. So, while your risk of death may be higher the older you get, all Americans are urged to take the proper social distancing and hygiene steps in order to protect yourself from COVID-19.