WellSpan announces COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available to eligible individuals at multiple sites in Central PA

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — WellSpan Health announced Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Phase 1A-eligible individuals are available at several locations across Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

Appointments are also now available for WellSpan’s new partnership community vaccination site in Lebanon County, scheduled to open Thursday, the health system said.

WellSpan said the appointments are part of its continuing effort to expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts across South Central Pennsylvania. The health system said it is administering over 20,000 doses per week across all of South Central Pennsylvania and has administered nearly 200,000 doses since December.

Appointments are available as soon as later this week in each county that WellSpan serves by visiting MyWellSpan.org or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 855-851-3541.

You do not have to be a WellSpan patient to schedule an appointment, the health system said.

The WellSpan-Lebanon site will be located at 1745 Quentin Road (a the former K-Mart) in Lebanon. It will utilize shared space within that facility, WellSpan said.

Lebanon County has been operating that site with another partner since March 17, according to WellSpan.

The WellSpan-Lebanon site will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with plans to open additional dates in the future as more doses become available, the health system said.

Over 1,000 doses are expected to be administered over the course of the first three days, WellSpan said.

The new vaccination site complements WellSpan’s three other community vaccination sites in Lebanon County at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, WellSpan Family Medicine – Norman Drive (Lebanon), and WellSpan Family Medicine – North Fourth Street (Lebanon), where WellSpan said it has already collectively administered over 15,000 doses and is currently administering over 2,000 doses per week to patients and non-patients alike.

When open on April 1 at the shared space, the WellSpan-Lebanon community vaccination site will mark WellSpan’s third large-scale vaccination site in partnership with local counties, the health system said. The other locations are in York and Adams counties.

Plans are also being made to open additional sites in Franklin and Lancaster counties in the coming weeks, WellSpan said.

In addition to these locations and the planned county partnership sites, WellSpan said it is also utilizing a mobile vaccination team whose efforts are focused on bringing vaccine to areas where there is a concentration of at-risk persons.

The large community vaccination sites are staffed by the Hope Squad, WellSpan’s effort that includes clinical and non-clinical paid staff and volunteers from the community, the health system said.

Over 1,500 volunteers have signed up to date to help at these sites. Visit WellSpan.org/covid19/i-want-to-help to learn more.