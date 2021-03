Details of the upcoming clinic will be announced Monday afternoon

Plans for a mass vaccination clinic in Harrisburg are set to be announced Monday.

The Dauphin County Commissioners are teaming up with UPMC to discuss details of the upcoming clinic at HACC. Currently the HACC campus is not open to the public.

The county said, "this clinic is the product of ongoing work and collaboration to offer vaccination in a fair and responsible manner while abiding by state and federal guidelines."