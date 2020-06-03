Coronavirus live updates: 2 more deaths brings US total to 14

The deaths occurred in Washington state, where most of the U.S. cases have been reported.

Two more deaths from the coronavirus were announced Thursday night in Washington state, bringing the total there to 13 and the U.S. total to 14.

The deaths occurred in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, according to the CEO of EvergreenHealth Medical Center. Eleven of the 13 deaths have happened there. The others are in Seattle and in Snohomish County, north of Seattle.

Another 59 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Washington state, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

In a visit to the state Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence has pledged the full support of the Trump administration. Pence toured the state's emergency response center and told workers, “We know you're the front line."

Pence also called on the public to hold off on buying face masks unless they're sick, saying health professionals need the masks more.

Trump set to sign $8.3 billion bill to fight outbreak

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and help state and local governments prepare for and respond to the threat.

The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy's decade-long expansion. Thursday's sweeping vote sent the bill to the White House.

The plan would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 11 days ago.

Wall Street futures indicate another rough day ahead

As of 1 a.m. ET Friday, Dow Jones futures were down 320 points or 1.23% as concern about coronavirus' effect on the global economy is leading to a down day in the Asian markets. The Dow lost nearly 1,000 points, or 3.58% on Thursday.

The S&P 500 was down 40 points in pre-market trading and the Nasdaq was down 118 points.

Las Vegas has first case of coronavirus

The announcement of a case of the new coronavirus in Las Vegas came as no surprise to at least one public health care expert, who says what happens in Vegas doesn’t necessarily stay in the tourism hub.

KVUU reports the patient tested presumptively positive and is currently at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. A VA spokesperson said the risk of transmission to others remains low.

Brian Labus, an assistant professor of public health at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, predicts that it won’t be long before more infections are uncovered in the city. especially among the gamblers playing with cards and dice.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says an average of 116,000 people visit the city every day.

Cruise ship held off California coast for virus testing

Officials have ordered a cruise ship to stay back from the Northern California coast until some of the 3,500 people aboard can be tested for the virus.

A passenger on an earlier voyage of the Grand Princess died of the disease, and at least two others became infected.

A military helicopter delivered test kits Thursday. The results are expected Friday.

South Korea blasts Japan over virus entry quarantine

Seoul has expressed “extreme regret” over Japan’s ordering 14-day quarantines on all visitors from South Korea due to a surge in viral infections and warned of retaliation if Tokyo doesn’t withdraw the restrictions.

Friday's response came a day after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the quarantine, which also applies to visitors from China.

Japan’s move could further strain bilateral relations between the Asian U.S. allies, which sank to their lowest point in decades last year as they feuded over trade issues, wartime history and military cooperation.

Washington DC gets its first coronavirus pop-up shop



The nation's capital has pop up shops for food and drink, even marijuana. And now, coronavirus prevention supplies.

As local stores sell out of face masks and hand sanitizer, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space next to Gallaudet University, saw an opportunity and jumped on it. Inside her storefront, she displays different face mask models and hand sanitizer bottles alongside information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Patrom says her goal isn't to get rich. Rather, she says she's providing a community service and offers discounts to those in need and to senior citizens.

Dubai Comic Con laughs at virus