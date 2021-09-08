Rising COVID-19 cases force businesses & schools to have tough talks over masks & vaccines

Perry Co is listed as having high transmission. Franklin, Cumberland, Adams, York, Dauphin, Lebanon, & Lancaster are listed in the substantial spread category.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The CDC has placed Perry County in the 'high' category and Franklin, Cumberland, Adams, York, Dauphin, Lebanon, & Lancaster in the 'substantial' spread category for COVID-19 cases.

The news comes as the Delta and Delta Plus variants continue to cause concern nationwide. Doctors are urging unvaccinated people to get the vaccine to protect themselves from hospitalization and death.

Multiple companies have begun discussions over requiring masks or proof of vaccination.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf has maintained the focus is on getting people vaccinated and not on implementing new guidelines. The bipartisan COVID-19 task force is expected to meet again on Tuesday.

At Lititz Apothecary, workers told FOX43 vaccinations were slowing down but news of the Delta variant has caused more people to come in for a shot. Right now, the pharmacy is averaging around 10 shots per day.

"Now when we're asking when they're getting vaccinated 'what encouraged you?' some of that has been the Delta variant," said Dr. Chet Patel.

"Some of that has been we're going back to work. Some of that we're going on vacation now... But a majority of those answers have been more Delta-variant oriented."

When FOX43 asked Dr. Patel what message he would send to people who are unvaccinated, he said "at this point I think the question is why? More importantly, I think it's better to be vaccinated."

Dr. Patel said the pharmacy will help businesses who reach out to them to set up clinics for their workers so that everyone has access to the vaccine.

As for anyone else who has questions about the shot, he said "come in. We're willing to have conversations with you to see what those challenges are. But, get vaccinated please."