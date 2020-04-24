Construction in PA to restart May 1

Construction in Pennsylvania can begin again on May 1, Gov. Tom Wolf announced, for the first time since all non-essential construction work was halted March 19.

The date is a week earlier than the state’s phased reopening plan for all other industries, which starts May 8.

“There’s a low density and a lot of outside work in construction, especially this time of year, so they’re in a position to be able to do it sooner rather than later,” Gov. Tom Wolf said to reporters during a media call.

Construction industry leaders welcome having a set date. Many in the field have been confused by changing information on reopening and guidelines, according to John O’Brien, executive director of the Keystone Contractors Association.

“[We’ve] been out of the loop. We don’t know what’s going on and what day we’re coming back,” O’Brien said.

The reopening does come with some strings attached; construction projects will have to follow stringent health guidelines.

“The idea that all construction will be able to start May 1, and we are working with the industry... to make sure that there are strict guidelines regarding safety,” Gov. Wolf said.

The detailed guidelines, released April 23, say workers must wear masks and practice social distancing when possible. Residential construction projects can only have four people onsite a time; commercial projects have a maximum number of workers allowed onsite depending on their size. Every project must have a designated “pandemic safety officer.”

In Harrisburg, the announcement from the Democratic governor received support from State House Republicans. Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) said in a press release, "Working with [Gov. Wolf] on this issue showed we can move forward together on fighting COVID-19, while rebuilding the economy."

Even with construction work allowed again, many projects will continue to run behind schedule, O’Brien said, as some workers are still afraid of catching COVID-19.