Conestoga Valley HS switches to remote learning for rest of week after rise in COVID-19 cases

The school will be closed through Friday to undergo cleaning after 7 positive tests and 1 probable case were recorded at the school since Oct. 24.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Conestoga Valley High School will close for the rest of the week after a rise in COVID-19 cases at the school, superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said in a letter to the CV community.

The school has seven confirmed cases and one probable case since Oct. 24, Zuilkoski said.

Through contract tracing, the school district determined that all the positive cases originated from outside the school, and there was no transmission within the school, according to Zuilkoski.

"Due to our well-established and well-practiced contact tracing protocol, we were able to gather pertinent information in real time and were able to effectively identify and quarantine individuals who ran the risk of contracting the virus," Zuilkoski said. "However, after consulting PA Department of Health and PA Department of Education guidelines, discussing the situation with our school physician, and with the approval of the CV School Board, we are shifting instruction at the High School from in-person to virtual for all students...through Friday."

The switch to remote learning goes into effect Wednesday, Zuilkoski said. Teachers will continue to report to the high school to provide virtual instruction.

Students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 9.

"During the shift to virtual instruction, the student body should continue to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and wear a mask or face covering where appropriate," Zuilkoski said. "Again, this shift to virtual instruction is not a result of a schedule, of someone not wearing a face covering, or of someone not maintaining social distance; this closure is the result of outside contacts in the community brought into the school."

While the school building is closed, it will undergo a thorough cleaning, Zuilkoski said. Athletic events will continue as scheduled, following approved COVID-19 athletic guidelines.