Columbia Borough PD appeals to public to help provide personal protective equipment for its officers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County police department is appealing to the public for help in providing its officers with personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Columbia Borough Police Department said Tuesday it is reaching out to the community for help in protecting its officers. The department said it is specifically in need of N-95 surgical masks, rubber gloves, and hand sanitizer for its officers.
"If you wish to donate or provide information on how to obtain these needed supplies, please call the Police Department at 717-684-7735," the announcement said. "The N-95 respirators are especially important for the protection of our officers."