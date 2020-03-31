Columbia Borough PD appeals to public to help provide personal protective equipment for its officers

The department said it needs N-95 surgical masks, surgical gloves, and hand sanitizer to help protect its officers during the COVID-19 outbreak

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County police department is appealing to the public for help in providing its officers with personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Columbia Borough Police Department said Tuesday it is reaching out to the community for help in protecting its officers. The department said it is specifically in need of N-95 surgical masks, rubber gloves, and hand sanitizer for its officers.