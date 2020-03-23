CLOSED: Lancaster County Conservancy shuts off access to nature preserves amid overcrowding during Coronavirus outbreak

Tucquan Glen and Pyfer nature preserve closed due to "lack of respect" for preserve and its neighbors. Violators will be towed.

HOLTWOOD, Pa. - Until further notice, those looking to get outdoors amidst the Coronavirus crisis will have to avoid Tucquan Glen and Pyfer nature preserves.

The Lancaster County Conservancy serves as caretaker of these natural treasures. Due to overcrowding and a, "lack of respect for this preserve and its neighbors,"access has been shut off to the public, according to a release sent out by the conservancy.

"We had a serious problem at Tucquan Glen with too many people coming to a very small parking area, not following the guidelines and parking along the street. River Road is a very dangerous, narrow street road," Phil Wenger, CEO of the Lancaster County Conservancy said.

"By all means, we want people to be practicing social distancing so the governor doesn't have to step in and tell all of us we have to reside at home," Wenger said. "If you're respectful of our properties and respectful of our nature preserves, they'll all remain open with the exception of Tucquan."