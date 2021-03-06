Clinical trials are underway for children under 12 years old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

These trials are being held nationwide under both Pfizer and Moderna pharmaceutical companies

Pfizer and Moderna pharmaceutical companies have not taken a halt in continuing the fight to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The companies are now holding clinical trials for children from six months to 12 years old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As many parents may be reluctant, Dr. Christopher Russo, pediatrician director of WellSpan health explains these trials are done in phases and rigorously.

"It starts with sort of a safety study in Phase 1, then goes to a dosing study to figure out what the appropriate dosing is," said Russo, "then eventually to have both a vaccine and also, a placebo to children to determine if there's actually efficacy."

Even with this, parents told FOX43 they are not ready to rush their young children to the front of the line.

"I'm just interested in the information they're going to be putting out, just kind of hang tight and see the first few months of it, but not jumping to go get it but still very considerate of it, like any vaccine," said Javen Small of York.

Dr. Pia Fenimore, a pediatrician at Lancaster General Health, advises parents to make sure they are receiving the correct information from their family health care provider, as other sources may be misleading.

"You have your child's doctor or your child's health care provider to reach out to," she said, "it's best to get your news and your information from that reliable source and not from some of the other places like social media."