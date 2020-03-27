City of York will restrict access to playground, basketball, skateboarding facilities in its parks to encourage social distancing

The policy change is to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus and promote social distancing, the York Public Works Department announced

YORK, Pa. — The City of York Department of Public Works announced Friday that it will begin restricting access to playground equipment, skateboarding facilities, and basketball courts in the city's parks in an effort to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Similar efforts are already in place locally at parks maintained by York County and Manchester Township and nationally in cities like New York, Denver, and Louisville, the Public Works Department said.

"Restricting access to playground equipment is important as children could potentially be exposed to coronavirus on hard surfaces through increased gathering, and through high-contact sports," the department's announcement said.

The department cited a report in The New England Journal Of Medicine that says coronavirus may live on hard plastic and metal surfaces, such as playground equipment, for up to 72 hours.

"Due to school closures, we have seen increased gathering at skateboarding facilities," the department said. "Basketball is a high-contact sport, and impossible to play while maintaining social distancing."

City parks and green spaces remain open to encourage our city residents to get outside, exercise, and stay active.