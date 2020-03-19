City of York announces new coronavirus mitigation efforts

Mayor Michael Helfrich says the city will begin enforcement efforts around Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate to restaurants and bars prohibiting dine-in service

Mayor Michael Helfrich announced additional efforts from the City of York to promote social distancing and public health best practices for coronavirus mitigation.

Beginning Thursday in the City of York:

Restaurants and Bars – Dine-In Areas Closed

Beginning at 2:00pm on March 19, the City of York Department of Fire/Rescue Services and the Bureau of Permits, Planning and Zoning will begin enforcement efforts surrounding Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate to restaurants and bars ordering them to be operating under “take-out” only restrictions.

All interior seating is prohibited in York City restaurants, bars, private social clubs, cafes, coffee shops and diners.

Fire Occupancy Load Reduction

Beginning at 2:00pm on March 19, the City of York Department of Fire/Rescue services will begin enforcement efforts to ensure recreational facilities, assembly spaces, and public gathering spaces are operating at appropriate capacity.

Fire Occupancy Loads for these spaces above 20 persons will be cut by 50%, with a maximum of 50 individuals per gathering space.

For example, a fire occupancy of load with 20 persons will now only accommodate 10 persons. A space with 50 will not only accommodate 25. A space with 500 will now only accommodate 50 persons.

Additional Recommendations

Recreational facilities, private parties, and other gatherings of more than 10 persons are STRONGLY discouraged by the City of York, which cites CDC and state recommendations.

This includes break rooms, laundromats, cafeterias, conference rooms, meeting facilities, and other spaces of assembly.

Supermarkets, corner stores, pharmacies and healthcare facilities should remain open to serve the public while using best practices in social distancing, attempting to remain six feet apart at all times when possible, the City of York says.

Other essential services and sectors include but are not limited to:

industrial manufacturing

grocery and household goods (including convenience stores),

home repair/hardware and auto repair

pharmacy and other medical facilities,

biomedical and healthcare,

post offices and shipping outlets

insurance companies

banks

gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores

warehousing, storage, and distribution

public transportation

hotel and commercial lodging.

All essential services should take appropriate precautions to ensure no more than 10 persons are gathering in any one enclosed area within their facilities at any one time.

For the safety of their worshippers, the City of York is asking religious leaders to lead by example and promote social distancing for those that to choose to gather to worship.

In line with Governor Wolf’s recommendations, the City of York is recommending that all non-essential businesses cease operations.

Non-essential businesses include public-facing industries such as: