City of Harrisburg installs portable latrines across the city

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg installs six portable latrines open for public use throughout Harrisburg City.

The latrines are at the following locations:

Intersection of Blackberry and River Streets

On South 10th Street near the Mulberry Street Bridge

On South 2nd Street below the I-83 overpass

These locations were identified as prime area that would serve the homeless.