City of Harrisburg installs portable latrines across the city

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg installs six portable latrines open for public use throughout Harrisburg City.
Two portable latrines are at each of the three locations throughout the city.
The latrines are at the following locations:
- Intersection of Blackberry and River Streets
- On South 10th Street near the Mulberry Street Bridge
- On South 2nd Street below the I-83 overpass
These locations were identified as prime area that would serve the homeless.
Each one will have hand sanitizer and will be cleaned and re-supplied three times a week.