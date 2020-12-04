Churches adapting Easter celebrations during COVID-19 pandemic

With social distancing restrictions in place, many churches must find inventive new ways to hold services.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Easter celebrations look a little different during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. With social distancing restrictions in place, many churches must find inventive new ways to hold services.

Dozens of churches in Central Pennsylvania are going online to send messages, deliver sermons and livestream choir performances.

Hershey Gardens created a montage of “Easter Sunrise Messages” from local churches, where faith leaders spoke on the reality of having Easter fall during an epidemic.

“Although this is not exactly how we planned it, we’re not meeting in person, but we are gathered by the Holy Spirit,” Pastor Ursula Schreffler of Zion Lutheran Church of Union Deposit said in the video.

“That’s what we carry in the Easter, that it’s not about our gatherings or the fear that surrounds us, but his words of life,” Fishburn United Methodist Church Pastor Jennifer Williams said, also in the video.

Several churches found ways to safely gather in person. Big Spring Inter-Church Council, a collection of churches from multiple denominational backgrounds in the Newville area, held a drive-in service at Cumberland Drive-in Theatre. The Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Harrisburg held a parking lot service where congregants could livestream the sermon while sitting in their cars.

“We can worship together in together and we can sound our horns,” said Trey DuPont, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church’s youth pastor. “ As you can see, many of our members are pleased to have that opportunity.”

Rev. Charles R. Meile, Jr. spoke from a table set up in the parking lot, his sermon punctuated by bursts of honking from the gathered cars.

“It’s very different because you’re not amongst people. You can shout, ‘Amen! Hallelujah!’ on a tablet or device, but it’s nothing like coming together,” said congregant Katrina Ali Hill.

In this time of fear and uncertainty, faith leaders said religious traditions are even more crucial to lifting everyone’s spirits.

“A lot has shut down and the norm has changed, but the sun still rises every morning, and so God never stops,” DuPont said. “God is still in control.”