State Officials say children under the age of 12 should continue to wear masks and social distance

YORK, Pa. — Following CDC recommendations, the department of human services and the acting physician general say children between the ages of 2 and 12 who cannot yet get vaccinated should wear a face mask.

"In public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere where they will be around other people outside of their household," said The Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead.

If a child is unable to wear a face covering or get vaccinated, they recommend more low risk activities.

“Such as enjoying activities outdoors with members of your household, or attending a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends," said Snead.

They say the risk of Covid-19 infection increases if unvaccinated children come from multiple households. therefore, the safest place to spend time together is outdoors.

"However indoor activities can occur as long as people take proper precautions including wearing a face covering that fits snuggly , staying six feet away from others and visiting in a well ventilated space," said Snead.

Some parents I spoke to say they don’t understand why kids should still have to wear masks.

“I don’t feel like they should have to wear it," said Ceviann Mckoy.

“It is very difficult to get this child to wear a mask," said Jeff Emig.

Especially considering the time of season we’re in.

“It’s hot, it’s seasonal allergies, they get irritable, they don’t want to wear it, so I don’t think they should have to if they don’t want to," said Mckoy.

“They’re gonna get hot, it’s gonna feel like they’re constricted, you know stuff like that," said Emig.

Officials say that in addition to this new guidance, regardless of a child's age or vaccination status, they should continue to wash their hands frequently and make sure everyone in their household keeps a six feet distance from people outside of their bubble.