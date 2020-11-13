Central York High School to close through Nov. 29 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Students will learn remotely while the building is closed, the school district said. The decision does not affect Saturday's PIAA football game at Delaware Valley.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Central York High School students will be learning remotely through the end of the month after the school district announced Friday that the building will temporarily close due to a rise in COVID-19 cases there.

The school district's decision does not affect Saturday's PIAA Class 6A football playoff game between the Panthers and Delaware Valley, the school district said.

There have been three additional positive COVID-19 cases recorded at the high school, along with one case at North Hills Elementary and another at Central York Middle School, according to the school district.

Those schools will remain open for now, and all other district operations will proceed normally, the district said.

All of those who tested positive are quarantining according to Department of Health protocols, the school district said, and anyone who was exposed to these individuals was notified by administrators directly.

The high school will close following dismissal on Friday and will remain closed through Sunday, Nov. 29, the school district said.

"This closure will provide an opportunity for our maintenance and custodial staff to clean and sanitize the building and campus and to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19 within our schools and facilities," the school district said in a statement. "Central York High School students will participate in remote learning during this closure.

"At this time, we plan to reopen the high school to students on Monday, November 30."