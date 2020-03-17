Central PA speedways cancel this weekend's races as COVID-19 precaution

Williams Grove, Port Royal, BAPS and Lincoln Speedway have all canceled races set for Friday and Saturday.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Williams Grove Cancels March 20

Williams Grove Speedway announced Tuesday that racing scheduled for Friday night at the Mechanicsburg sprint car track will be canceled as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The decision to cancel was made "based on the recommendations of the governor of Pennsylvania," the track said in its announcement.

The status of future races at Williams Grove have not yet been determined. More information will be announced on the speedway's official website.

Update, 2:10 p.m. Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County announced it is closing through April 4.

Update, 3:30 p.m. Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Adams County is canceling Saturday night's scheduled racing.