Want to get your child the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine? Here's how to schedule an appointment with a local provider

With the CDC joining the FDA in approving vaccinations for children ages 5-11, here's how you can schedule an appointment at an area healthcare provider.

YORK, Pa. — Note: The video is from Nov. 2

Now that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Food and Drug Administration in approving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11, local health care systems in central Pennsylvania are sharing their plans for a vaccine rollout.

Here is the information shared so far with FOX43. (The information will be updated as more details become available.)

Penn State Health Center

Penn State Health is now administering doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 17 years old at its dedicated vaccination sites in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties.

On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision on Oct. 29 to grant it emergency use authorization for this age group.

Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use in individuals younger than 18.

The health system has been vaccinating 12-to-17-year-olds at its dedicated vaccination sites since May.

Parents or guardians may schedule their children’s COVID-19 vaccinations through vaccine-scheduler.pennstatehealth.org or call to 844-774-8883.

WellSpan Health

WellSpan will begin scheduling vaccinations for children ages 5-11 on Friday. First doses for that age group will start being administered on Monday, Nov. 8, a spokesperson told FOX43.

Starting Friday, parents can schedule a vaccination for their children ages 5-11 by using the MyWellSpan web portal or by calling WellSpan's hotline at (855) 851-3641.

Appointments will be scheduled at all WellSpan Pediatric Medicine practices and some WellSpan Family Medicine practices.

Walk-in appointments will not be available.

You do not need to be a WellSpan patient to make an appointment and receive a shot.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 at its Suburban Pavilion on Saturdays, Nov. 6, 13 and 20.

The vaccine will also be available at LG Health Physicians pediatric and family-medicine practices.

Appointments are required, and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments can be made by calling 717-588-1165 or online through the MyLGHealth patient portal.

For more detailed information on scheduling a pediatric vaccine or a vaccine booster, please visit LG Health’s online vaccine information page.

For questions regarding the vaccines, please talk to your health-care provider.

A list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on LG Health’s website also provides more information on vaccine safety.

Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Also Available

Lancaster General Health is also administering Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters to patients ages 65 and older who received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago, as well as to individuals between 18-64 years of age who meet CDC criteria.

LG Health is currently not offering the J&J/Janssen booster. However, patients who originally received the J&J vaccine are eligible to receive the Pfizer or Moderna booster.