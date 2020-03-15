The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will stay operational with precautionary procedures to fight the spread of the virus.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will remain open as volunteers practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Shelves are stocked and boxes are packed with at least one month's worth of food as volunteers prepare for an increase in demand.

“We’re going to continue our with our mission, maybe now more than ever," said Amy Hill, director of Community Engagement & Advocacy at the Central PA Food Bank.

Hill said they have taken precautions to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Deliveries will be dropped off at door steps and volunteers have implemented changes to store pick-up.

“Our partners might be looking for a drive-through type of situation, where instead of coming in to the pantry and shopping around with a large gathering of people, people might be able to drive up and we'll put a box of food in the trunk," explained Hill.

The Food Bank expects the coronavirus will have a drastic impact on people who are already struggling with food insecurity. Volunteerism is critical to the Food Bank's core mission.

To ensure the safety of volunteers and clients, all volunteer must wear gloves, wash their hands throughout their shift, and volunteer group sizes have been cut in half to 15 people or less.

“We don’t want people to be afraid to still come out and volunteer because we do need the help," explained Hill. "We realize that there might be students who are home because the schools are closed, so if you are looking for something to do as a family, call the Food Bank. We could probably find something for you to do that the whole family could get involved in.”

The process for signing up for the programs can be done over the phone in many cases or will be waived all together, so people should not be afraid to ask for help.