Central PA Dunkin’ franchisees keep healthcare heroes running with coffee and gift card care packages

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In efforts to lift spirits and help keep healthcare professionals running amidst the COVID-19 health crisis, local Central Pennsylvania Dunkin’ franchisees have donated Dunkin’ packaged coffee, Dunkin’ Keurig® K-Cup pods and gift cards to two local hospitals.

Throughout Central Pennsylvania, Dunkin’ has donated a combined 48 pounds of Dunkin’ ground coffee (retail valued at $432), 24 boxes of Dunkin’ Keurig® K-Cup pods (retailed at $216) and $9,000 in $5 Dunkin’ gift cards amongst the following hospitals.

· Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

· Mount Nittany Medical Center

“On behalf of everyone at Dunkin’, we want to send a heartfelt thank you to the heroes across America who are tirelessly protecting our communities – the doctors, nurses, first responders and everyone on the front lines of this crisis,” said Alex Smigelski, Dunkin' Franchisee and Chairman of the Dunkin' Central Pennsylvania Advertising Committee. “As local business owners who live and work in the communities they serve, our franchisees are committed to supporting those keeping our country running during this crisis, and we are proud to have the opportunity to give back.”

These donations were made as part of a larger care package to say “thank you” to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. To date, the brand has donated nearly 8,000 pounds of Dunkin’ packaged coffee, 3,700 boxes of Dunkin’ Keurig® K-Cup pods, and more than 39,000 Dunkin’ gift cards in care packages distributed at 170 organizations on the frontlines of relief efforts across the country and counting.

In late March, The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation activated $1.25 million in emergency funding to support community-based health and hunger relief organizations across the country during the COVID-19 health crisis. Today, the Foundation announced that $12,500 of that funding was granted and delivered to the Lancaster County Food Hub ($5,000), The Door Student Services ($2,500), and Hands Across the Street – Columbia Presbyterian ($5,000) to help meet the pressing needs within the local community.

These grants are part of a commitment by Dunkin’, Dunkin’s Foundation, and Dunkin’ franchisees to provide health and hunger organizations with the support they need, as many are seeing a significant increase in the volume of people they serve and are facing unprecedented and costly challenges in the wake of the pandemic.

Dunkin’ has also launched an online gift card site, DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, so that guests in Central Pennsylvania and across the country can send a Dunkin’ eGift Card as a small token of appreciation to thank a doctor, nurse, first responder, teacher, grocery clerk, postal worker, neighbor or any hero in their life. For every card purchased at this site, Dunkin’ will donate $1, up to $100,000, to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds, specifically for nonprofits helping families affected by COVID-19.

The majority of Dunkin’ U.S. shops are open and have limited service to drive-thru ordering, carry-out, and delivery, with a select number of locations also offering curbside service.

For more information on Dunkin’ and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts, please visit dunkindonuts.com.