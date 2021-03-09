CDC urges unvaccinated people not to travel this weekend

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says the risk of contracting COVID-19 is too high for unvaccinated people.

YORK, Pa. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says this Labor Day weekend, unvaccinated Americans should not travel.

"First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," Walensky said at a White House COVID-19 briefing.

With the spread of the Delta variant showing little to no signs of slowing down, the CDC is still recommending that the best way to protect yourself and your families is to get vaccinated.

"Talk with family and friends who are still unvaccinated about the benefits of the vaccine and continue to consider taking them to get vaccinated over the long holiday weekend," Walensky said.

Locally, the Harrisburg International Airport said while this long weekend isn't usually a time of intense travel for them, they still expect to see high numbers.

In a statement to FOX43, Scott Miller with HIA, said, "In terms of numbers, we could see around 14,700 passengers in and out of HIA between tomorrow and Monday...this Labor Day will be 72% busier than last year, but only about 79% as busy as Labor Day 2019—our busiest year ever."

For those who are fully vaccinated, the CDC says they should travel with precautions and consider the risk of COVID-19 in the place where you intend to visit.

If you're not fully vaccinated but decide to travel within the United States, the CDC recommends that you take the following precautions: