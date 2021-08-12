CDC urges at-home testing ahead of holiday gatherings

Regardless of your vaccination status, the CDC is urging everyone to get a rapid test before gathering indoors.

As Covid-19 case numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction and concerns over the Omicron variant grow, the CDC is now saying that testing before the holidays should be part of your plans.

The agency is updating its guidance to say that people should use a rapid test before going to any indoor gatherings, even if they are vaccinated and don't have symptoms.

"Even if you don't have symptoms and have not been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, using a self-test before gathering indoors with others can give you information about the risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC said in its release.

The agency went on to say that this new protection is specifically targeted toward protecting "unvaccinated children, older individuals, those who are immunocompromised, or individuals at risk of severe disease.”

Dr. John Goldman with UPMC says the move is an important one this close to the holidays as, "when we gather, we gather around vulnerable people who if they get Covid-19, they're likely to get very sick, or end up in the hospital, or even die."

He noted that vaccination is still the main way to keep people safe, but that, "the next best way to protect them is to make sure that there is a rapid test...so that you decrease - you don't eliminate - the likelihood that you will give people Covid-19."

However, many doctors agree, like Dr. Goldman, that at-home tests are not perfect, and some may miss an infection if you're asymptomatic.

“The problem with these at home tests is a rapid test picks up about two thirds of the positive tests unlike PCR."

Health experts say repeating the test for the next couple of days, at least 24 hours apart, will increase the chances of accuracy to make sure you are not infected.