CDC, President Biden unveil new mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans

YORK, Pa. — The CDC has issued new mask recommendations for fully vaccinated people that include: Being able to participate in outdoor activities without a mask, except in certain crowded settings like concerts and sporting events.

Doug Eppler, with the York Revolution and Peoplesbank Park in York, remains optimistic the baseball team will soon be able to allow more people to come back to the stadium.

"We will stand by the guidance and take the CDC and the department of health’s suggestions on how to regulate this relaxed restrictions, how to implement it here at the ballpark--but certainly we think it’s a good sign that those folks who have been vaccinated are starting to see the benefits of that.” said Eppler, The Director of Marketing and Communications for York Revolution.

President Biden says people will be able to have small outdoor gatherings without having to wear a mask.

People I talked to say, individuals should be able to make a decision about what they think is best for them.

"I think if a person’s vaccinated or not vaccinated, they should have their own personal choice on whether they want to wear a mask or not. it should be their own personal choice," said Tina Stiles.

Others are concerned with how to know who is vaccinated and who isn’t.

"You wouldn’t know. you wouldn’t because that doesn’t come with anything that you can put on saying ‘hey this person is vaccinated. I think that’s not a good idea," said Magalys Correas.

The updated CDC guidance also allows fully vaccinated people to gather indoors without wearing masks or social distancing, as long as each person is vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people can:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people (including children) from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues

Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States.

Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings

Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Refrain from routine screening testing if asymptomatic and feasible

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

Take precautions in indoor public settings like wearing a well-fitted mask

Wear masks that fit snuggly when visiting indoors with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

Wear well-fitted masks when visiting indoors with unvaccinated people from multiple households

Avoid indoor large-sized in-person gatherings

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow guidance issued by individual employers

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

