Here is the CDC's guidance for a safe Thanksgiving

As Americans begin to plan their Thanksgiving celebrations for this November, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released guidance for staying safe and healthy.
First of all, the CDC is clear in its recommendation against unnecessary travel. While many people use the long Thanksgiving weekend as a chance to go see extended family, the CDC advises staying home if possible.
Beyond that, officials at the CDC have categorized potential activities as low, moderate or high risk for spreading coronavirus.
Low-risk activities
- Having a small dinner with the people you live with
- Making Thanksgiving dinner for family and neighbors, especially those who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness, and delivering it without contact
- Virtual dinner with friends and family or sharing recipes
- Shopping online rather than in person for Black Friday deals
- Watching sports, parades and movies at home
Moderate-risk activities
- Having a small outdoor dinner with friends and family who live nearby
- Check out the CDC guidance on hosting gatherings or cookouts
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards while wearing masks, social distancing and using hand sanitizer
- Going to a small outdoor sports game with safety precautions in place
Higher-risk activities
The CDC advises Americans to avoid all of these activities:
- Going shopping at a crowded store just before, on or after Thanksgiving
- Participating in or attending crowded races
- Attending crowded parades
- Clouding judgment and increasing risky behavior with drugs and alcohol
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people outside your household
More of the CDC's guidance for Thanksgiving, Halloween and Dia de los Muertos can be found online.