CDC confirms 2 cases of Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

State Secretary of Health announces total cases of confirmed, presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, announced 173 Pennsylvanians were tested for COVID-19.

100 of those people tested negative.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed two cases. One of the patients is in Wayne County and the other in Delaware County.

The CDC still needs to confirm 14 of the presumptive positives cases.

The state health department is still waiting for 57 test results.

Right now, the focus is on containing the patients who tested positive.

Dr. Rachel Levine warns there could be even more cases in the coming days, weeks.

At this moment, health officials are not mandating mitigation efforts.