CAT passengers will be required to wear face masks, starting Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Beginning Monday, all passengers who ride on Capital Area Transit vehicles will be required to wear face coverings, the transit company said Friday.

The policy is in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an effort to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 and prevent exposure to others, CAT said.

Bus operators and all essential CAT staff are currently wearing face coverings, and have been since April 6, the company said.

“As the CO-VID 19 pandemic continues, our employees too are faced with the need to care and support their families," said CAT executive director Richard Farr. "As an employer and as a community servient, we must take this step. We understand the importance for transportation in our riders’ lives and apologize for the challenges all of our changes may cause.

“During this time of great caution, we encourage riders to limit travel as much as possible and take only life-sustaining trips to access medical attention, buy food or reach employment at essential businesses.”

CAT bus operators will monitor compliance with the face covering requirement. Passengers not wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth will not be allowed to board the bus until they comply, CAT said.

CAT also asks passengers to follow health guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.