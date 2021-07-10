COVID-19 cases in kids continue to rise in Pennsylvania

According to the Department of Health, 21.9 percent of children ages 12-14 are fully vaccinated and 42.6 percent of children ages 15-19 are fully vaccinated.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — “Anytime a child is sick is concerning. And so many are ill now," said Dr. Nancy Mimm of Harrisburg University's Nursing Graduate program.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania among students between the ages of 5 and 18 is 9.9 times greater this time this year than it was in 2020.

In fact, between September 22 and September 28, 2020, there were a total of 745 Covid-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,352 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

“Transmission means that schools have to worry about quarantine," said Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega. "For example, isolation, recommendations to the students and so we’re working to provide them information on how they could do that in a way that doesn’t interfere or disrupt with what we think it’s the most important part: the learning."

The Wolf administration is working to provide a safer in-person environment for students, teachers and staff.

The COVID-19 testing program launched at the start of the school year, which provides free weekly testing in schools, is part of that strategy to reduce the spread of the virus and keep students learning in person.

Only 396 schools out of more than 5,000 charter, private, and public schools statewide signed up for the COVID-19 testing program.

“Are there some imperfections to the process? Absolutely. Are there challenges? Certainly," said Ortega. "But, I think, I wanna make sure we don’t forget to acknowledge and commend all our school leaders for what they’ve done amid these changing circumstances."

Mimm believes getting approval from the FDA to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 would be a game changer in stopping the spread of the virus and lowering the number of cases among kids.

“Our kids can go back to school, and we can start to rebuild and have the new normal," said Mimm.

According to the Department of Health, 21.9% of children ages 12-14 are fully vaccinated and 42.6% of children ages 15-19 are fully vaccinated.