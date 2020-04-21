CarryoutPA.com offers comprehensive list of all PA restaurants still serving takeout or delivery during COVID-19 outbreak

The state Dept. of Economic Development encourages you to support your local eateries by visiting CarryoutPA.com to find out who's serving nearby

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state Department of Community and Economic Development's Tourism Office is encouraging Pennsylvanians to support their local restaurants by visiting CarryOutPA.com, a website that offers a comprehensive list of eateries that are offering takeout, curbside, or delivery services during the state's stay-at-home order.

“As this public health crisis continues to unfold, it is important that we practice social distancing and adhere to the stay-at-home order when possible,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “But it’s also critical to remember that we can all still do our part to support the restaurants in our communities as they work to provide safe dine-out options.”

CarryoutPA.com was developed by the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association to serve as a go-to resource for dine-out options in support of the commonwealth’s restaurant industry, which accounts for 10 percent of jobs statewide.

Pennsylvania restaurants that would like to be added to the registry can register here.

"Restaurants in Pennsylvania and the nation have been hit hard by the mandated closure of dine-in service due to COVID-19," said John Longstreet, president and CEO of the PLRA. "As the statewide organization for the commonwealth's restaurant industry, PRLA moved quickly to establish a website for restaurants to let the public know that they were open and ready to serve their communities. Any restaurant in Pennsylvania that is open for take out and delivery may add their listing to CarryOutPA.com, at no charge."

According to the association, four percent of the national Gross Domestic Product is spent on eating out, with the restaurant industry generating around $863 billion in 2019.

More than 70 percent of restaurants are single-unit operations, many of which are family owned, the PLRA said.