CarMax announces plans to furlough 15,000 employees, citing COVID-19 outbreak

The national auto retailer has locations in Mechancisburg and Lancaster

CarMax said Wednesday it will place approximately 15,000 workers on furlough later this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About half of the auto retailer's stores are either closed or operating on a limited basis, and consumer demand has also deteriorated in recent weeks, the company said.

The furloughs will go into effect on April 18, CarMax said. The majority of furloughed associates are employed at CarMax stores that are currently closed due to government mandates.

CarMax has locations in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County and in Lancaster.

“This has been a very difficult decision," said CarMax president and CEO Bill Nash in a press release. "Each and every one of our associates are incredibly important to us. We will not rest until we can start pulling our team back together.

“I believe that these steps will help our company withstand the current environment and successfully emerge from these difficult times.”

Prior to the effective date of any furlough, CarMax said it will provide transition pay to each impacted associate.

In addition, for furloughed associates enrolled in CarMax’s medical plan, the company will pay the current cost of the associate’s portion of the medical plan, plus the employer portion, until further notice.

CarMax said it is providing resources to help associates understand the changes and take advantage of the assistance available under the new CARES Act, which should provide significant financial support for most furloughed employees.

Nash is also forgoing 50 percent of his salary, and each member of the company’s senior leadership team is taking a reduction in pay until further notice, effective immediately, CarMax said.

In addition, the company said, the CarMax Board of Directors has unanimously determined to forgo their cash retainer indefinitely.

CarMax said it already has instituted a hiring freeze, reduced inventory levels and marketing expenditures, ceased store expansion activity and remodels, and halted the share repurchase program.