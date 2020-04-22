Capital Area Transit seeks donations of cloth masks for its riders

The transit company said Wednesday it is actively seeking cloth masks for riders from outside community organizations.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capital Area Transit is soliciting public donations of face-covering masks to help its riders who do not have them.

The transit company said Wednesday it is actively seeking cloth masks for riders from outside community organizations.

Interested donors should contact the CAT Customer Service Care Center at (717) 238-8304 or email info@cattransit.com.