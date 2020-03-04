Capital Area Transit modifies schedules

Modified schedules will start on Monday, April 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capital Area Transit (CAT) says it will move bus route to a modified schedule starting on Monday.

On Friday, CAT announced that its weekday and weekend bus routes will shift to a modified schedule starting on April 6, until further notice.

Until further notice, the following weekday routes have been temporarily stopped:

Route 2

Route 9

Route 23X

Route 27

Route 81X

Route 82X

All modified schedules can be found here.

Another change includes back door boarding. Riders will use the back door to board the bus on fixed routes to help with social distancing from the driver.

CAT continues no fare collection, which started on March 23 and will continue until further notice.